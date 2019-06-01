Mais, dat's cute! Cajun, Yat ranked among sexiest accents in the USA

Louisiana welcome sign on I-55 South in Tangipahoa Parish - Google image

LAFAYETTE - Cajuns and New Orleanians are some of the sexiest-sounding people in America, according to clickbait from a digital travel and tourism social media influence website.

Big 7 Travel ranked the 50 “sexiest accents in the USA” by aggregating surveys results of its 1.5 million social media followers.

Some quintessential Louisiana accents made the top 25 but not the top 10, unfortunately.

The French drawl of Louisiana’s Cajun speech was ranked 15th sexiest, according to Big 7 Travel.

Bloggers wrote “New Orleans’ Cajun English is most strongly influenced by Cajun French, and is experiencing a revival as younger people want to celebrate their heritage. A ‘th’ sounds like a ‘d,’ and you’ll hear lots of slang French loanwords. ‘Allons’ = ‘Let’s go!,’” the website explained.

Cajun sounds were sandwiched between the accent of Midwesterners (16th) and the 14th sexiest – people from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where the accent is heavily influenced by Scandinavian immigrants.

A heavy Cajun accent was put on display recently at the State Capitol where a Grand Isle fisherman argued restaurants should label their seafood better. Click HERE to watch the must-see debate.

The New Olreans “Yat” was ranked 25th sexiest – not as sexy as Louisiana’s Acadiana-area’s Cajun. But, Big 7 Travel highlighted the iconic short for “Where y’at?”

“Yats say ‘doze’ for those and drop the ‘r’s,’" editors pointed out.

Both descriptions of Louisiana’s language came with links to travel destinations across the I-10 corridor.

A Texan accent was ranked the sexiest. Bless their hearts.

