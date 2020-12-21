Maintenance worker reportedly electrocuted at State Capital building, rushed to hospital

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Dec. 21) morning, first responders rushed to the State Capital building when a maintenance employee was electrocuted shortly after 9 a.m.

Sources told WBRZ that the employee, tasked with seeing to the building's wiring system, was in the process of working on it when he was electrocuted.

The injured employee is reportedly awake and expected to recover. Officials say he was rushed to the hospital shortly after the incident.

At this time, the worker's name has not been disclosed.

According to the United States Department of Labor, electrocution has been one of the leading causes of on-the-job deaths among construction workers for years. In 2018, it caused 8.5% of the industry's 4,779 deaths.