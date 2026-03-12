65°
Main Library at Goodwood closing at 7 p.m. due to transformer issue
BATON ROUGE - The Main Library at Goodwood is closing at 7 p.m. Thursday night due to a transformer issue in the area.
Officials with the library said the building is being run on generator power. The library will re-open with regular hours on Friday.
Other library locations are unaffected at this time.
