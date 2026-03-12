65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Main Library at Goodwood closing at 7 p.m. due to transformer issue

3 hours 11 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, March 12 2026 Mar 12, 2026 March 12, 2026 2:22 PM March 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Main Library at Goodwood is closing at 7 p.m. Thursday night due to a transformer issue in the area.

Officials with the library said the building is being run on generator power. The library will re-open with regular hours on Friday.

Trending News

Other library locations are unaffected at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days