Mailing of West Baton Rouge property tax bills will be delayed; deadline to pay extended
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish taxpayers can expect a delay in the mailing of their 2024 property tax bills.
The bills are delayed due to "unexpected circumstances," the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The delay was caused by a delay from a third-party data collection company that the parish uses to create the tax bills, representatives from the sheriff's office, who serves as the parish's tax collector, said.
Bills are expected to be mailed out in the next two weeks and the payment deadline was extended to Jan. 31, 2025.
