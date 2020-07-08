Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents

BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On Your Side about mail delivery issues in their neighborhood. The calls are coming from areas that receive mail from the Istrouma and Old Hammond post offices.

Leanne Muse lives on Ontario Street in Baton Rouge and says she hasn't received her mail since early last week.

"It's been at least a week," she said.

Muse and her neighbors say she's missing important items and social security payments. She says she's called the Istrouma post office about her issues, and no one has been able to help.

"My son went to the post office, and he said it's getting really crazy down there," she said.

Her neighborhood doesn't appear to be the only one with issues. Martha Kent says she's also having mail trouble at the Old Hammond post office.

"I had three separate neighbors contact me about it on our street," Kent said. "They haven't received their mail either, so we just don't know what's happening."

The United States Postal Services tells 2 On Your Side it apologizes for any inconvenience customers are experiencing. The USPS says local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address the concerns. The USPS also says its flexing available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and asks for patience.