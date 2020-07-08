92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mail carrier involved in crash on Plank Road

Wednesday, July 08 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A vehicle marked as U.S. mail carrier was involved in a crash in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The crash was first reported around 12:30 on Plank Road near WJ Wicker Road. A Jeep vehicle marked with U.S. Mail decals appeared to be involved in the crash with one other vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported. 

It's unclear whether the carrier was delivering mail at the time or if deliveries in that area would be affected Wednesday. 

