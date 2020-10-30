Magnitude-7.0 earthquake in Aegean Sea topples multiple buildings in Turkey

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off Greece and Turkey on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Find information on the M 7.0 - 14 km NE of Néon Karlovásion, #Greece here: https://t.co/FL4hTrF4Kn Please let us know what you felt here: https://t.co/2RWZkBZDVo pic.twitter.com/rcE0mnYLG5

Plumes of dust seen in Turkey’s Izmir city moments after a powerful earthquake pic.twitter.com/DavByJgGIf

At least six buildings have been destroyed in the Turkish cities of Izmir, Bornova and Bayrakli following the tremor, the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

As of 8 a.m., Friday there were no reports of earthquake-related deaths in the impacted cities.

"Our teams continue their screening and interventions in the field" he said.

According to the BBC, Friday's quake was also felt on the Greek island of Crete where witnesses said people in the city poured into the streets when the earthquake struck.

This is a developing situation, please check back for details.