Magnitude-6.5 earthquake recorded off coast of Nicaragua

Managua, Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says there has been an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 - 80 km WSW of Corinto, Nicaragua https://t.co/vfZD6zlqCn — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 22, 2021

The quake, which was at a moderate depth of 30 kilometers (20 miles) occurred at 4:57 a.m. (0957 GMT) on Wednesday some 78.2 kilometers (48.5 miles) off the coast of the beach resort of Jiquilillo.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.