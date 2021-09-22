70°
Latest Weather Blog
Magnitude-6.5 earthquake recorded off coast of Nicaragua
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says there has been an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 - 80 km WSW of Corinto, Nicaragua https://t.co/vfZD6zlqCn— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 22, 2021
The quake, which was at a moderate depth of 30 kilometers (20 miles) occurred at 4:57 a.m. (0957 GMT) on Wednesday some 78.2 kilometers (48.5 miles) off the coast of the beach resort of Jiquilillo.
Trending News
No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: I-10 E closed to truckers in St. Charles Parish
-
News 2 Geaux: DCFS reports busy DSNAP phone lines
-
Funding for Bayou Manchac project to be introduced to Metro Council Wednesday
-
News 2 Geaux: One injured in Superdome roof fire
-
After summer of rescues and drownings, Livingston Parish outlines ordinance for river...