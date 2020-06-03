75°
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes Southern California

44 minutes ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 June 03, 2020 9:19 PM June 03, 2020 in News
Source: Los Angeles Times
By: News Staff

RIDGECREST, LA- About 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake rumbled and shaking was felt across Southern California, according to the US Geological Survey.

The level 5 earthquake occurred in Ridgecrest, California Wednesday. The USGS estimated the earthquake moderately shook and affected the people nearby as level 5 earthquakes are capable of breaking dishes, windows, and overturning objects.

While this level of earthquake does not typically cause major damage, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher centered nearby.

The depth of this earthquake was 4.3 miles. USGS encourages those who felt the earthquake to report what they felt here.

