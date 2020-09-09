Latest Weather Blog
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes New Jersey Wednesday morning
NEW YORK - A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
M3.1 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 32 km SE of #Edison (New Jersey) 16 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/mqtPUFdPFG— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 9, 2020
Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence. Hundreds of people as far away as Philadelphia and Long Island, New York, contributed to the USGS' “Did You Feel It?” map, reporting only weak or light shaking and no damage.
“It would be very surprising for us to see anything more than you know, damaged shelves or picture frames falling off of windows,” said Robert Sanders, a geophysicist with the survey.
The USGS said the earthquake happened about 2 a.m. and was centered 1.25 miles (2 kilometers) south, southeast of the center of East Freehold, about 3 miles deep.
“That's a fairly uncommon event magnitude for quakes in this area,” Sanders said. Since 1970, there have been two other quakes within 10 miles of this location, a 3.5 in 1979 and a 3.1 in 1992, he said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to rule in federal case concerning La's...
-
Executive Committee over High School sports to meet Wednesday
-
Five Pointe Coupee Parish Schools closed as teachers go on strike
-
Governor: Expect decision on 'phase 3' of reopening as early as Wednesday
-
Hammond to hire outside expert to review leaked video of violent police...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...