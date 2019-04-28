Magic Johnson, Eric Holder to address Xavier spring grads

NEW ORLEANS - Basketball great Magic Johnson and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will be among four speakers at Xavier University's commencement ceremonies in May, the final one for retiring university president Dr. Norman C. Francis.



Xavier announced its plan Thursday to have four commencement speakers at its May 9 ceremony in the Xavier Convocation Center.



Former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu will also speak along with Carnegie Corporation of New York President Dr. Vartan Gregorian.



Francis, a 1952 graduate of Xavier, has served at his alma mater for almost 60 years and has been its leader for the past 47 years. He will also address the graduates.



Each of the four speakers will also receive honorary degrees from Xavier.