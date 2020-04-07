Maeve Kennedy McKean, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, found dead near the Chesapeake Bay

Photo: Yahoo News

Maeve Kennedy McKean, the granddaughter of assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, was found dead Monday evening.

She and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, had been missing since Thursday evening, after riding in a canoe near her mother's home, which is close to the Chesapeake Bay.

Authorities with the Maryland Natural Resources Police say a dive and rescue team found McKean's body in 25 feet of water, about 2.5 miles from her mother's home.

Police say they will continue searching for her son, Gideon, on Tuesday.

The family had been self-quarantining when Maeve and Gideon were engaged in a kickball game that ended with one of them kicking the ball into the nearby water.

"They got into a canoe, intending simply to retrieve the ball, and somehow got pushed by wind or tide into the open bay," McKean's husband explained in a heartbreaking post on Facebook.

This was the last time McKean and her young son were seen alive.

McKean was the daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the former Maryland lieutenant governor.

She worked as a public health and human rights lawyer and was executive director of Georgetown University's Global Health Initiative.