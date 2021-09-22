Madisonville teenager arrested after allegedly drunk driving; killing two passengers

MADISONVILLE - A 16-year-old was arrested seven weeks after allegedly crashing her car while drinking and driving, killing two passengers.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the teenager was driving on Guste Island Road with three other 16-year-old passengers after midnight Aug. 4.

Deputies said the car ran off the road, hit two trees, a utility box and two signs. Two passengers died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The teenager was arrested for two counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and one count each of first-degree vehicular injuring, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, reckless operation, and unlawful operation by a child less than 17.