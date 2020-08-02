Madison Preparatory Academy offers free COVID-19 testing for students and staff

BATON ROUGE - At Madison Prep Academy, more than a hundred student-athletes and staff signed up for physicals and free testing for COVID-19.



"If they are positive for coronavirus we want to make sure they get the health care they need. It's just a great opportunity," said Chief Academic Officer Lamont Cole.



Cole says he hopes to see his students play contact sports soon. "We have three family nurse practitioners and two doctors here today. We're thankful they're investing in our children to make sure they're safe, healthy, and eligible to play when and if we return to an athletic season," he said.



Health care providers from local clinics helped organize the event. They say it's important for parents and their kids to be tested ahead of the school year.



"Just because they look good and are feeling good doesn't mean they aren't spreading it to other people," said Family Nurse Practitioner, Shetila Burrell with Heart to Heart Care Clinic.

"That's why we're promoting preventative measures. If you think you have it, just get tested anyway," said Family Nurse Practitioner, Dawn Melancon with Divinity Health Clinic.



Cole says even though times are now uncertain, the health of his students doesn't have to be.



"We're extremely nervous, but we're also extremely optimistic that we've received the right guidance from the CDC. We know what steps to take to keep our children and our staff safe, and this is one of those steps that we are taking today."



Health care workers say the students should get results in two to three days.