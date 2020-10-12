80°
Madison Prep wins resumed game over Brusly thanks to big plays late
In a game that had to be stopped due to weather earlier in the week, Madison Prep and Brusly resumed their matchup Sunday afternoon. Late in the 4th quarter, with Madison Prep up 24-22, Zeon Chriss found Josh Ephrom in the endzone to make it 30-22 after a missed extra point. On Brusly's last chance, Josh Schauer's interception sealed the victory for the Chargers.
