Madison Prep knocks off Zachary for another ranked win

7 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, January 25 2021 Jan 25, 2021 January 25, 2021 10:58 PM January 25, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Just 48 hours after beating previously unbeaten Carver by 17, Madison Prep turned its attention to #3 in 5A Zachary on Monday. A close bout throughout, Chargers notch yet another ranked win beating the Broncos 51-46.

