Madison Prep hands Carver first loss of season 62-45

Carver entered Saturday night's matchup with Madison Prep a perfect 15-0 and took a two point lead into the half. But Madison Prep's Deziel Perkins' third quarter performance was the turning point. Sixteen of Perkins' 29 points came in that quarter en route to the Chargers knocking off the unbeaten Rams 62-45.