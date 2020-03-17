74°
Macy's temporarily closing locations nationwide
Macy's announced Tuesday it is closing all of its department stores nationwide until for the rest of the month.
The chain says it all locations will be affected after closing time Tuesday. All locations will remain closed through March 31. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
Macy’s, Inc. says it will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.
