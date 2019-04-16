80°
Latest Weather Blog
Macron wants Notre Dame rebuilt within 5 years
PARIS (AP) - French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to see the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral to be rebuilt within five years.
Macron said Tuesday in a televised address to the nation that "we will rebuild Notre Dame cathedral even more beautiful."
He added that "we can do it and once again, we will mobilize" to do so.
Macron, who also said "we have so much to rebuild," thanked firefighters and police and donors who are giving money for the renovation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pilot airlifted to hospital after crop duster crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
State police investigating deputy-invovled shooting on Jones Creek Road
-
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
-
Officials identify deputy, police officer involved in deadly East Feliciana shooting Friday
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...