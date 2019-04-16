Macron wants Notre Dame rebuilt within 5 years

Photo: USA TODAY

PARIS (AP) - French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to see the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral to be rebuilt within five years.

Macron said Tuesday in a televised address to the nation that "we will rebuild Notre Dame cathedral even more beautiful."

He added that "we can do it and once again, we will mobilize" to do so.

Macron, who also said "we have so much to rebuild," thanked firefighters and police and donors who are giving money for the renovation.