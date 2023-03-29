56°
Macron's party has clear lead in France election
PARIS - Partial official results show that French President Emmanuel Macron's new centrist party is clearly leading the first round of parliamentary elections crucial to his plans to change France.
With 46 percent of votes counted from Sunday's balloting, the Interior Ministry said Macron's Republic on the Move party had more than 26 percent of votes in the elections for the 577 seats in the National Assembly.
The conservative Republicans had 16 percent, the far-right National Front 14 percent, the far-left party of Jean-Luc Melenchon had 10 percent and the Socialists - who dominated the outgoing National Assembly - with just 7 percent.
Polling agencies project that Macron's party will win a large majority in the second round June 18.
