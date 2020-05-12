Latest Weather Blog
MAC eliminating and scaling back postseason tournaments
The Mid-American Conference is eliminating post-season tournaments in eight sports including baseball and softball. Men's and women's basketball area among nine sports that will have its postseasons modified.
The MAC announced the move Tuesday in response to the financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Regular-season results will determine the champions in the 12-team conference.
According to AP News, men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.
AP News also said volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s golf will also feature modified postseasons with fewer participants.
The postseason changes cover the next four seasons and will be “evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves,” according to the conference.
