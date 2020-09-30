Mac Davis, singer, actor and variety show host, passes away at 78

Singer-songwriter and entertainer, Mac Davis died at 78 years of age, Variety reports.

The singer's manager of nearly four decades, Jim Morey, announced Davis’ death on Facebook Tuesday night, saying, “He was a music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.”

Davis was known as the songwriter behind the Elvis Presley hits “In the Ghetto,” “A Little Less Conversation” and “Memories.”

He later earned a top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his own hit, “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me” in 1971.

Davis also hosted an NBC variety series, “The Mac Davis Show,” from 1974-76, followed by annual network Christmas specials that spanned well into the ’80s. He also landed leading roles in feature films, such as in the 1979 football drama, “North Dallas Forty.”

Davis has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Variety reports that his last album, “Will Write Songs for Food,” came out in 1994 and featured a duet with Dolly Parton as well as recreations of past songwriting triumphs like “In the Ghetto.”

Last month, Davis was featured in a recently taped episode of “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast,” during which he described highlights of his career in Hollywood and Nashville.