83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lyft driver suspected of raping passenger near San Francisco

3 hours 46 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 August 11, 2019 5:46 PM August 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a female passenger in the San Francisco Bay Area.
 
San Bruno police say the 25-year-old victim told investigators she scheduled the ride early Saturday while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the back seat.
 
Detectives say the driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the woman to his residence without her permission and raped her.
 
KPIX-TV reports the 46-year-old faces charges of false imprisonment and rape. It wasn't known Sunday if he has an attorney.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days