LWC releases video addressing frequent questions amid influx of unemployment claims

45 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 April 16, 2020 7:14 PM April 16, 2020 in News
The Louisiana Workforce Commission has released a video addressing some of its most frequently asked questions as the state sees a surge in unemployment claims tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

The LWC says it has paid unemployed Louisianans nearly $270 million in federal and state benefits. The federal government announced Thursday that a record 22 million people had sought unemployment benefits nationwide in the past month. 

