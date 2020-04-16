69°
LWC releases video addressing frequent questions amid influx of unemployment claims
The Louisiana Workforce Commission has released a video addressing some of its most frequently asked questions as the state sees a surge in unemployment claims tied to the coronavirus outbreak.
The LWC says it has paid unemployed Louisianans nearly $270 million in federal and state benefits. The federal government announced Thursday that a record 22 million people had sought unemployment benefits nationwide in the past month.
