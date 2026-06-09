80°
Latest Weather Blog
Lutcher man resentenced to 32 years for shooting at deputies after judge rules him habitual offender
LUTCHER — A Lutcher man initially sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of shooting at multiple St. James Parish deputies will now serve 32 years behind bars.
Edward Young III was initially sentenced in January 2026 after he was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer connected to the March 2020 shooting that started when Young shot at two deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office after they identified themselves as law enforcement.
However, on June 2, Young appeared before a judge regarding a habitual offender bill filed by District Attorney Ricky Babin's office. Young was branded a habitual offender and resentenced as a third-time felony offender, adding seven years to his sentence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana kindergarten reading scores jump nearly 40 points in one school year
-
EBR Schools holds annual Gifted Screening Blitz
-
St. Vincent de Paul opens new thrift center and outreach center along...
-
Baton Rouge program offers free meals to kids 18 and under this...
-
BRPD: Woman arrested for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing person in the...