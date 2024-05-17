Lull in storms, threat for severe weather and heavy rain continues Friday

UPDATE - 12 a.m. Friday: Though showers and thunderstorms may continue into the night, the threat for severe weather and heavy rain has paused. Earlier activity used up most of the storm energy and it will take daytime warming and the passage of a warm front to recharge the atmosphere on Friday.

A TORNADO WATCH remains valid for for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes until 3 a.m. Friday. However, due to the earlier storms, the threat in the watch area has diminished except for areas immediately along the coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, Ascension, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 7 a.m. Saturday.





A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Multiple rounds of storms will be moving through the area through Saturday morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts in excess of 5 inches will be possible, enhancing the flash flooding threat.

Today and Tonight: While overall rain coverage will be limited for the first part of our Friday, skies will remain mostly cloudy and highs will still manage to reach the mid 80s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop by the afternoon hours. The potential is there for severe weather and heavy rain yet again. The most likely time period for this activity is from 2pm - 8pm. Have alerts turned on and keep an eye to the sky so you're not caught off guard. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a slight (level 2/5) risk of severe weather on Friday.

After a break, one more round of showers and thunderstorms is pegged for Friday night. A cold front will push into the area. As it is expected to move slowly in coordination with the upper level disturbance steering it, repeated rounds of heavy rain could develop along the front continuing the potential for flooding. However, the threat for severe thunderstorms will be much lower. With the front not yet through the area, overnight temperatures will stay muggy in the low 70s.

Up Next: Lingering storms will be possible for the first part of our Saturday. Fortunately, rain coverage will only decrease throughout the day. By afternoon Saturday, much more sunshine will be available though, and high temperatures will be pumped into the upper-80s. Sunday through early next week will be warm and muggy with highs near 90° and lows near 70°.

