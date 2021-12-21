Lt. Governor, Louisiana Seafood, corporate and local sponsors supported 'Feed The Fleet' in Dulac

TERREBONNE PARISH - Ida was second only to Katrina as the most damaging and intense recorded hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana.

After making landfall in the state on August 29, 2021, it left thousands without electricity, proper shelter, running water, and other much-needed supplies for weeks.

During that difficult time, communities had to band together and find ways to provide each other with food and other means of survival.

One such community was Terrebonne Parish's Dulac. In October of this year, nearly two months after Ida ripped through the area, many locals were still dependent on communal support for basic essentials.

The intensity of their situation and their tenacity was not forgotten by Louisiana's leading figures.

Several months later, a week before Christmas, local government officials and leading businesses worked together to sponsor an event in honor of the courageous citizens who'd endured so much during Hurricane Ida.

Over 150 children of Dulac's commercial fisherman, crabbers, and oystermen were surprised on Saturday, December 18 during the “Feed the Fleet” event.

Children and families were treated to 450 bowls of gumbo, catfish and an early Christmas gift giveaway sponsored by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board, Shell, Coca Cola, Dude Wipes, Nicholas Catering, Family Village, Pontchartrain Conservancy, Monogram Inc., Amazing Cakes, Fresh Pickins Markets, Blankets on the Bayou, and Kim and David Chauvin.

Anyone who would like to make donation or volunteer should contact www.VolunteerLouisiana.org or the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser at (225) 342-7009.