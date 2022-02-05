34°
LSUPD: Multiple rooms in Herget Hall burglarized, car stolen from campus
BATON ROUGE - Multiple rooms in Herget Hall were broken into and burglarized early Saturday morning and a car was stolen, according to campus police.
LSU Police Department said the burglaries occurred between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the doors were all unlocked.
Anyone with information should contact LSU Police at (225) 578-3231.
