LSUPD alerting students about shooting near Nicholson Gateway apartments
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department sent an emergency alert to students around 8:30 p.m. about gunshots near a university apartment complex.
According to the school, there were shots fired near the Nicholson Gateway apartments near the corner of Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street.
Sources said there was a shootout and one person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
