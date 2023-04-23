60°
LSUPD alerting students about shooting near Nicholson Gateway apartments

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department sent an emergency alert to students around 8:30 p.m. about gunshots near a university apartment complex. 

According to the school, there were shots fired near the Nicholson Gateway apartments near the corner of Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street. 

Sources said there was a shootout and one person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

No more information was immediately available. 

