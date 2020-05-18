LSU wraps up PPE production; more than 20,000 protective gowns assembled at PMAC

BATON ROUGE - An assembly line for personal protective equipment that launched at LSU last month has finished production.

The university announced over the weekend that the PPE production line inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center had met its goal. Since mid-April, the project has produced more than 20,000 gowns for use by medical personnel across the country.

We are excited to announce we finished our PMAC PPE initiative by creating more than 20,000 gowns to protect the protectors! pic.twitter.com/yST0XVjvMZ — LSU (@LSU) May 16, 2020

With sports halted for the time being, LSU converted the building into a PPE assembly center just over a month ago. You can read more about the project and those involved here.