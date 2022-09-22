84°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend expected to give birth to their child this weekend
BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they expect the birth of their first child.
LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.
Coach Kelly announced that Kayshon Boutte will not be with us this weekend. He is excused to be with his girlfriend as they expect the birth of their first child. pic.twitter.com/DCsJffoa6a— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 22, 2022
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More erosion problems for people living on Jones Creek Road; fix isn't...
-
Frustrated police dispel 'hideous' rumors surrounding Allie Rice murder investigation
-
City leaders admit 8 different gangs wreaking havoc across Baton Rouge
-
Shortage of BR Red Cross volunteers leaves only one to help with...
-
Four reported shootings in BR area ahead of mayor's press conference addressing...