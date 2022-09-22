84°
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte to miss game Saturday; girlfriend expected to give birth to their child this weekend

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game to be with his girlfriend as they expect the birth of their first child.

LSU football made the announcement Thursday evening via Twitter, saying Coach Brian Kelly excused Boutte from the game against New Mexico so he can be with family.

