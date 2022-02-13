LSU women's hoops seniors achieve new milestone in win over Texas A&M

43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, February 13 2022
The #14 LSU women's hoops team trailed by six at the half, but big second half performances from Alexis Morris and Khayla Pointer propelled the Tigers to a 74-58 win over Texas A&M Sunday in Reed Arena.

Morris and Pointer both had 16 in the second half and they both finished with 25 points. 

More importantly the win was the Tigers' 21st of the season, marking the most wins any player on the current roster has had in their LSU careers. The Tigers have four games remaining and will be at Mississippi State on Thursday night.

“The story that needs to be told is 21,” Coach Mulkey said. “This is the first time that these seniors have won 21 ballgames in their career at LSU. We’re not a team that was supposed to do anything.”

