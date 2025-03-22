62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball with red-hot start in NCAA opener

57 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, March 22 2025 Mar 22, 2025 March 22, 2025 9:51 PM March 22, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team set the tone with their "Big 3" finding their stride with early buckets to take a 49-20 lead after one half of play.

LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow led the Tigers with 30 of the Tigers 49 points over San Diego St.

LSU's bench has also come in handy. The Tigers had 19 bench points in the first half, led by Mjracle Sheppard with 10 points.

Both Johnson and Morrow had been dealing with foot injuries before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Trending News

The winner of the Tigers-Aztecs game will face Florida St. on Monday, the Seminoles beat George Mason in the first round game 94-59 on Saturday night.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days