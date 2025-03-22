LSU women's basketball with red-hot start in NCAA opener

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team set the tone with their "Big 3" finding their stride with early buckets to take a 49-20 lead after one half of play.

LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow led the Tigers with 30 of the Tigers 49 points over San Diego St.

LSU's bench has also come in handy. The Tigers had 19 bench points in the first half, led by Mjracle Sheppard with 10 points.

Both Johnson and Morrow had been dealing with foot injuries before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of the Tigers-Aztecs game will face Florida St. on Monday, the Seminoles beat George Mason in the first round game 94-59 on Saturday night.