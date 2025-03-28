LSU women's basketball wins Sweet 16 game with late flurry

SPOKANE, Wash. - The LSU women's basketball team needed every single point from their best player and then some help from the rest of the Tigers to survive and advance in their Sweet 16 game against NC State on Friday night at the Spokane Arena.

LSU was led by Aneesah Morrow's 30 points and 18 rebounds but it was a late flurry of scoring from Mikaylah Williams that put LSU back in front of the Wolfpack late in the fourth quarter.

LSU scored the final 10 straight points of the game to take it 80-73 over NC State and advance back to the Elite 8 for the second straight season.

LSU will face the winner of UCLA and Ole Miss on Sunday.

NC State outscored LSU 25-13 in the second quarter to trim LSU's first quarter lead of 23-15 after the ten minutes of play.

Flaujae Johnson has yet to score a point in the first half as she played fifteen minutes of action

The Tigers were led by Anneesah Morrow who was two of three from behind the arc and Sa'Myah Smith who scored the teams first six points of the game and finished the quarter with eight.

LSU took a 21-10 lead over the Wolfpack on a Murrow three pointer, their largest lead of the quarter.

The Tigers made history in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, becoming just the second team ever to record back-to-back 100-point games in the tournament's history.

LSU shot a season-high 56.2 percent from the field against FSU en route to their 101-71 victory over the Seminoles.

NC State beat up on Michigan State in the Round of 32, defeating the Spartans 83-49. The Wolfpack set a program record with 15 made 3-pointers in the matchup.

This is the second time this season the Tigers and Wolfpack will face off. LSU defeated NC State by 17 points in the championship game of the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas in November.