LSU women's basketball takes on UCLA in Sweet 16 match-up on WBRZ

ALBANY, NY - The LSU women’s basketball team will seek its second straight Elite Eight berth hoping for a win in their Sweet 16 match-up with UCLA in the Albany Regional on Saturday at noon in a game televised on WBRZ-TV.

The third-seeded Tigers are hoping for a second upset in Albany in their game against the second-seeded Bruins after Oregon St. knocked off Notre Dame on Friday at the MVP Arena.

The game will once again match-up LSU with a dominant post-player in the postseason, this time UCLA’s 6-7 sophomore Lauren Betts who averages 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

“We're not just focusing on Lauren Betts and their post play,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She averages, I think, nine shots a game. Somebody has got to be shooting those other shots. That answers your question. They're good at all positions. They have depth coming off the bench, and probably even more productive depth than we have had of late.”

Angel Reese was asked about the match-up in the paint and if having played Kamilla Cardozo from South Carolina was good preparation for facing Betts from UCLA. “Both of them are great post players. Luckily, I was able to play with Lauren this summer with USA Basketball, so kind of understanding what she brings. She's a really skilled post player. I think the difference with -- Kamilla is a really great defender, so just being able to understand how I can play 6'7", 6'8", so being able to bring them out of the paint and just use any speed and quickness around them I think is going to be my advantage,” Reese said of the impending battle of the bigs.

LSU and UCLA are two of the best rebounding teams in the nation. The Bruins lead the country with a +14.2 rebound margin and LSU is No. 2 with a +13.1 rebound margin. Both teams rank in the top-eight nationally in rebound per game; LSU averages about three more rebounds than UCLA each game. All five of LSU’s starters average scoring in double figures and the Bruins have four starters who do the same.

The game on Saturday marks the 16th time LSU plays in the Sweet 16 as the Tigers look to advance to their 10th Elite Eight in program history.

The winner of LSU-UCLA will take on the winner of No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado.