LSU women's basketball stars taking over Raising Cane's for lunch Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey and several stars of the LSU women's basketball team is working a shift at Raising Cane's and meeting with fans Wednesday.

Mulkey will be joined by Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and Flau'Jae Johnson as temporary crew members at the Raising Cane's on Highland Road, the restaurant's original location just outside the gates of campus. Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves will also be there.

Bayou Barbie is taking over the @raisingcanes drive-thru tomorrow! Come by @ 10:30 at 3313 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 to see @Flaujae @AlexisMorrisWBB @KimMulkey and I become Crewmembers for the day???? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 4, 2023

The group will greet fans around 10:30 a.m. and operate the drive-thru until 11:30 a.m. The team will participate in a championship parade later in the day, starting around 6:30 p.m.

