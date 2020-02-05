LSU women's basketball star Ayana Mitchell out for season

Baton Rouge – LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell will miss the remainder of the regular season after suffering a season-ending knee injury Sunday against Texas A&M in the Maravich Center.

Mitchell was rebounding a missed free throw when she landed awkwardly on her left leg and needed a wheelchair to exit the floor.

“We are extremely sad with the loss of Ayana, but the legacy she has left for this program is unmeasurable,” said LSU head coach Nikki Fargas. “Mitchell is the epitome of what it means to be a great leader, mentor, and friend. She represents LSU with the highest level of integrity and a passion of competitive greatness. We look forward to her recovery and the next chapter that awaits her.”

The fifth-year senior was the Lady Tigers second leading scorer on the team and leading rebounder. She will end her LSU career as No. 6 on LSU’s all-time rebounding list with 911 rebounds, and No. 22 on LSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,275 points and her 59.5 career field goal percentage will rank third on the LSU all-time list. An All-SEC performer, Mitchell’s 36 career double-doubles ranks among the most in LSU history.

“I just want to thank all of the fans for their thoughts and prayers during this time,” said Mitchell. “I know God has a plan for me in all of this and my faith will keep me going.”

LSU has seven games remaining in the regular season, they will host Missouri on Monday, February 10 at the Maravich Center.