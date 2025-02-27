Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball projected as #7 overall seed, trip to Spokane for NCAA post-season
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger women's basketball program was projected as a two seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee latest projection of the field still three weeks out.
UCLA, Texas, Southern California and Notre Dame as the No. 1 seeds in the final top 16 reveal.
The Tigers were projected in the Spokane Regional 1 matched up with host and top-seed UCLA, North Carolina and Kansas State.
Birmingham Regional 2 included Texas, NC State, TCU and Ohio State. Spokane Regional 3 included Southern California, UConn, Duke and Kentucky. Birmingham Regional 4 includes Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
“There are so many key matchups this week as the regular season concludes and that combined with the upcoming conference tournaments will have a significant impact on selection and seeding,” said Derita Dawkins, Arkansas assistant vice chancellor and deputy director of athletics and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. “Teams still have the opportunity to solidify or add to their resumes as we head towards Selection Sunday in 18 days.”
UCLA, 27-1 overall and 15-1 in the Big Ten Conference, earned the No. 1 overall seed position. The Bruins only defeat this season came against cross-town rival Southern California, losing 71-60 on Feb. 13.
The top 16 teams announced during both reveals have no bearing on the final 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship that will be announced during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Sunday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Trending News
Regional play in Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena) and Spokane, Washington (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) will take place March 28-31, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games March 28 and two March 29. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 30 and one on March 31.
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four will be played April 4 and 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 27 – Top 16 Ranking*
- UCLA
- Texas
- Southern California
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- UConn
- LSU
- NC State
- TCU
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Kentucky
- Kansas State
- Ohio State
Regional Assignments
SPOKANE 1 (Friday-Sunday)
1 – UCLA
2 – LSU
3 – North Carolina
4 – Kansas State
BIRMINGHAM 2
1 – Texas
2 – NC State
3 – TCU
4 – Ohio State
SPOKANE 3
1 – Southern California
2 – UConn
3 – Duke
4 – Kentucky
BIRMINGHAM 4
1 – Notre Dame
2 – South Carolina
3 – Tennessee
4 – Oklahoma
*Rankings and regional assignments based on games played through Wednesday, February 26.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four parades hitting the streets in Pointe Coupee Parish this week
-
Coroner identifies 20-year-old who died after incident at BREC park early Thursday
-
School system providing registration help for Livingston Parish pre-k, kindergarten students
-
MTV reality star arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly driving drunk
-
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in...
Sports Video
-
Both Zachary High basketball teams are making a run to a state...
-
REPORT: Saints leaning towards keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025
-
No. 3 LSU defeats Dallas Baptist 7-3 on Wednesday night in first...
-
Southern Lab girl's basketball is after back-to-back state championships
-
LSU men's basketball falls to 14-14 with three games left in regular...