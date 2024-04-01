76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU and Iowa tied 45-45 at halftime of Elite Eight game

2 hours 11 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2024 Apr 1, 2024 April 01, 2024 5:43 PM April 01, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @LSUwbkb

ALBANY, NY — No. 3 LSU is tied 45 to 45 No. 1 Iowa at halftime of an Elite Eight game and a rematch of last year's women's basketball National Championship.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days