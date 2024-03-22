END OF 3RD: LSU Women's basketball leads Rice 53-4

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's basketball leads Rice by three points at halftime.

The Tigers got off to a slow start in the first quarter only scoring 12 points, and their eight turnovers contributed to that.

However, the offense came to life in the second quarter with 18 points.

Aneesah Morrow leads the way with 10 points so far, and Angel Reese leads with 11 rebounds.

LSU had 13 turnovers in the first half which slows them down, so head coach Kim Mulkey will want to fix that going into the second half.

History is on the side of the Tigers Friday at 3 p.m. when they face the Rice Owls in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

No. 3 seeds are 116-0 all-time against No. 14 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

This is the third straight year that this Kim Mulkey-led squad is a No. 3 seed entering the postseason, which includes last season when LSU became the first No. 3 seed to win a National Championship.

The Tigers should be at full strength against the Owls with Mulkey saying she expects Last-Tear Poa to play after she cleared concussion protocol this week.

This year is the fourth trip ever for Rice to the NCAA Tournament and their first since 2019.

The winner of LSU and Rice will play Middle Tennessee on Sunday in the PMAC.