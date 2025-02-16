48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball leads most of game, but falters late at No.3 Texas

3 hours 32 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, February 16 2025 Feb 16, 2025 February 16, 2025 4:24 PM February 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

AUSTIN, Texas - The LSU women's basketball team lost its second game of the season Sunday at No. 3 Texas.

The now 25-2 Tigers led most of the way, including by nine at the half and 12 in the second half, but struggled to score in the fourth quarter. Texas outscored LSU 21-9 in the last frame to win 65-58.

Madison Booker led Texas with 16 points and 10 rebounds. LSU's Mikaylah Williams had 18 points while Aneesah Morrow had 15 points and 20 rebounds.

Trending News

The Tigers return to action Thursday night against Georgia at the Maravich Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days