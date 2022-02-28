LSU Women's Basketball knocking on door of top-5 ranking

BATON ROUGE - Fresh off the biggest turnaround in program history, the LSU Women's Basketball program finished the regular season ranked sixth in the latest Associated Press poll.

Kim Mulkey's Tigers beat Tennessee on Sunday in Knoxville to wrap up their 25 win of the year, to move to 25-4, winning 86% of their games. Last year's Tigers finished the season 9-13 and the 16-game improvement is the most in school history and the most since the 1995-1996 turnaround that saw a team improve from 7-20 a year prior to finish 21-11.

LSU moved up two spots in the latest poll from No. 8 as they gear up for the start of the SEC Tournament in Nashville later this week. The Tigers, as the No. 2 seed, earned a double-bye and will not play until Friday against the winner of Mississippi State and Kentucky, which is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Tiger fans wishing to send off the women's team to Nashville may do so Wednesday afternoon as the team departs for the SEC Tournament opn March 2 from the parking lot of LSU’s Athletic Administration Building at 12:45 p.m..