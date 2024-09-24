LSU women's basketball kicks off 2024-2025 with first practice in the PMAC

LSU women's basketball began their 2024-2025 season on Monday afternoon with the roar of the Tiger faithful. As Kim Mulkey enters her fourth season as head coach of the Tigers, it has become customary for Mulkey to invite LSU fans to attend the team's first practice of the season inside the Pete Maravic Center. This year is also Mulkey's 40th season coaching collegiate basketball.

LSU is coming off a season in which it went 31-6 and reached the Elite Eight. The Tigers return three starters from last year’s team. They are Flau’Jae Johnson, named to the Second Team All-SEC last season, Mikaylah Williams, named last season’s SEC Freshman of the Year, and Aneesah Morrorw, a All-SEC First Team selection.

Sa’Myah Smith, a 2023 SEC All-Freshman, briefly started at the beginning of last year before suffering a torn ACL less than a month into the season. She has been a full participant in LSU’s pre-season workouts. LSU also returns 2024 SEC All-Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett and Izzy Besselman.

In the offseason, Coach Mulkey also hit the transfer portal to bring in former Arkansas Razorback forward Jersey Wolfenbarger. The former McDonald’s All-America and SEC All-Freshman team member played two seasons at Arkansas before sitting out last year to enter the transfer portal.

LSU also got guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard out of the portal. The Tigers' lone freshman will be Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy.

LSU women's basketball tips off their first game of the season on November 4 at home against Eastern Kentucky.