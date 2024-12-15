LSU women's basketball improves to 12-0 with comfortable win over UL

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball is still undefeated after a win over UL on Sunday afternoon at the Maravich Center.

The No. 4 Tigers are now 12-0 thanks to an 85-57 win over the Rajin' Cajuns.

Junior Jersey Wolfenbarger had a game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Aneesah Morrow also had a double-double, with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

LSU is back in action on Tuesday against Seton Hall at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game is at 5 p.m. and will air on Fox Sports 1.