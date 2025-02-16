54°
LSU women's basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA top 16 early reveal

4 hours 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, February 16 2025 Feb 16, 2025 February 16, 2025 12:52 PM February 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to the NCAA's top 16 early reveal on Sunday.

The Tigers, 25-1 so far this season, earned the No. 6 overall ranking in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee's projections. The early reveal is one of two regular season reveals by the selection committee before Selection Sunday. Rankings can and will change by the next reveal, on February 27.

UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, and Notre Dame earned the No. 1 seeds in the top 16 reveal.

Top 16 teams host first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 16 – Top 16 Ranking

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Texas
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Southern California
  6. LSU
  7. UConn
  8. NC State
  9. TCU
  10. Duke
  11. North Carolina
  12. Kansas State
  13. Kentucky
  14. Ohio State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Tennessee

 

REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

SPOKANE 1 (Friday-Sunday)

1 – UCLA

2 – LSU

3 – Duke

4 - Tennessee

BIRMINGHAM 2

1 – South Carolina

2 – NC State

3 – TCU

4 – Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM 3

1 – Texas

2 – UConn

3 – North Carolina

4 – Ohio State

SPOKANE 4

1 – Notre Dame

2 – Southern California

3 – Kansas State

4 – Kentucky

