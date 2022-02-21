75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball cracks Top 10 for first time in years

6 hours 18 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, February 21 2022 Feb 21, 2022 February 21, 2022 12:17 PM February 21, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

The LSU women's basketball team has broke into the latest AP Top 10 Poll appearing at No. 8 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The Tigers are 23-4, 11-3 SEC and in sole possession of second place in the league standings heading into the final week of play of the regular season.

LSU has been ranked in the AP Poll for 12 straight weeks and is riding a six game win streak with just two games remaining.

Trending News

The Tigers will honor their strong senior class on Thursday when the Tigers host Alabama. On Sunday LSU will finish its regular season at No. 16 Tennessee in a game that will have SEC Tournament seeding ramifications.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days