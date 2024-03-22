LSU women's basketball begins NCAA Tournament against Rice in the PMAC

History is on the side of the Tigers Friday at 3 pm when they face the Rice Owls in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

No. 3 seeds are 116-0 all-time against No. 14 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

This is the third straight year that this Kim Mulkey-led squad is a No. 3 seed entering the postseason, which includes last season when LSU became the first No. 3 seed to win a National Championship.

The Tigers should be at full strength against the Owls with Mulkey saying she expects Last-Tear Poa to play after she cleared concussion protocol this week.

This year is the fourth trip ever for Rice to the NCAA Tournament and their first since 2019.

The winner of LSU and Rice will play the winner of Louisville and Middle Tennessee on Sunday in the PMAC.