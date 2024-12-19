46°
LSU women's basketball beats Illinois-Chicago in Morrow's homecoming
CHICAGO - The LSU women's basketball team stayed undefeated Thursday night with a road victory over Illinois-Chicago.
The No. 5 Tigers beat the Flames 91-73 to improve to 14-0 this season.
Flau'Jae Johnson led the Tigers with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Aneesah Morrow had another double-double, with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
The game was scheduled to give Morrow, a Chicago native, a chance to play in front of family and friends.
LSU is back in action at the Maravich Center on December 29 against Albany.
