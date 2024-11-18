LSU women roll past Troy, stay unbeaten

76°
1 hour 32 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2024
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team remains unbeaten on the season as they rolled past Troy 98-59 on Monday night  in the Maravich Center.

LSU raced out to a 35-14 lead after a huge first quarter, the Tigers continued their defensive efforts and took a 58-24 lead to the halftime break.

The Tigers shot a remarkable 27 free throws in the first half as the Trojans were assessed 22 team fouls in the first half.

Flau'jae Johnson once again led the Tigers on the scorers sheet with 27 points on 8 of 14 shooting and nine points poured in from the charity stripe.  Johnson was a rebound away from posting another double-double on the young season.

Aneesah Morrow poured in 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting and added 13 rebounds to her stat sheet.

Head coach Kim Mulkey will be sure to point out the 21 team turnovers, of which Johnson had six.

LSU will be back in action on Wednesday night hosting Tulane at the Maravich Center.

